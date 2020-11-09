Dads Joe Giudice Reunites With His and Teresa Giudice’s Daughters for 1st Time in Nearly 1 Year: Photos By Riley Cardoza November 9, 2020 Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram 10 4 / 10 Exploring “Great day up on the mountain with the family,” he wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News