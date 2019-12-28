Family Time

Joe Giudice Reunites With His and Teresa Giudice’s Daughters in Italy for Christmas: Photos

By
Joe Giudice Reunites With His and Teresa Giudice’s Daughters in Italy for Christmas
 Courtesy of Gia Giudice/Instagram
5
6 / 5

Happy Family

Gia shared a photo with Milania as they went sightseeing in Sala Consilina.

 

Back to top