Exclusive John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar Reveal 1st Photos at Home With Daughter Grace: We’re ‘Settling in’ By Riley Cardoza January 22, 2020 Erica Kirby Photography 3 3 / 3 Family of Three Abbie and John David smiled with their baby girl in their arms. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News