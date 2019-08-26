Dads Jon Gosselin Celebrates Sending Kids Collin and Hannah Off to Freshman Year: ‘I Can’t Believe It’ By Dory Jackson August 26, 2019 Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Like Father Collin resembles his father in the pic the father-son pair took together. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News