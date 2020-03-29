He’s Ready

Jackson said on Good Morning America that his Little Fires Everywhere costars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington have helped to prepare him for parenthood. “Both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies, they’re both mothers, they’ve integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy,” he said on Wednesday, March 25. “[I was] just watching how they navigate all of that, because next time I go to work, I’m gonna be a daddy.”