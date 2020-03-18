Pregnant!

Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Austin Forsyth Following Miscarriage

By
Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant and Expecting Second Child With Husband Austin Forsyth Following Miscarriage
 Duggar Family/TLC
3
1 / 3

First Look

Joy-Anna and Austin showed their baby-to-be in ultrasound photos.

Back to top