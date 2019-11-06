Shows of Support

“I remember just when Jessa [Seewald (née Duggar)] was expecting Ivy and I had lost our first one, Asa,” she explained to Us. “I just remember how sweet Jessa was. She’d write special notes and texts, just reminding me how much she loves me and that she was praying for me. That’s kind of one thing I do for Joy, sending her encouragement and sending her scripture. I know what it feels like when someone’s pregnant and you’re not. I know what you’re feeling and just knowing to be sensitive [to] different things.”