Julia Roberts' Candid Quotes About Motherhood, Raising Kids With Danny Moder

2017

During an interview, Roberts noted how important it was for her kids to see her working.

“For so much of my children’s younger life they would see their dad go off and I would work a little, but they almost didn’t notice. It was like I was only gone when they were napping or something. I do have a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it’s meaningful to me,” she detailed to The New York Times. “So meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with.”