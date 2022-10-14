Julia Roberts' Candid Quotes About Motherhood, Raising Kids With Danny Moder

2017

According to Roberts, she considered herself a “selfish little brat” before she exchanged vows with her children’s father.

“It was meeting Danny … finding my person,” the Runway Bride star explained to Harper’s Bazaar about her changed perspective in 2017. “When I think about what makes my life my life and makes sense and just shines inside of me, it’s him. Everything has come from that for me. I was my priority [before]. … There are great things I’ve accomplished and I’d be happy to accomplish more, of course, to impress my children and my husband. But you know what? I’ve been spoiled already.”

She continued: “If I wasn’t here today, I’d be in the carpool lane ferrying my kids to school.”