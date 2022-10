2022

“I think it’s our personal responsibility to advocate for ourselves, and I think that my husband and I both are people of strong convictions and opinions and compassions and I think that we try to instill that in our kids as much by example as by preaching,” Roberts told E!’s Daily Pop. “I think that [my kids] bear a huge responsibility — more than I think I did at their age — to speak their minds and speak up for themselves and advocate for the things that they believe in.”