January 2022

Baldwin told WSJ. Magazine that she “definitely” doesn’t plan to have kids within the year, saying, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!'”