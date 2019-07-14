Friendly Exes

Although there was animosity between them earlier this year, Mathews defended his estranged wife in May against social media trolls. “The comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time [with] our children are unnecessary,” he wrote in response to commenters who bashed Farley for spending Memorial Day in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend. “We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive.”