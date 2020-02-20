Moms Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Fans Question Her Decision to Have Another Child With Ex Chris Lopez By Dory Jackson February 20, 2020 Jr Holden 10 9 / 10 Focused Now, she’s focused on welcoming another baby boy — and dealing with the symptoms of this pregnancy. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News