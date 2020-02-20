Moms Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Fans Question Her Decision to Have Another Child With Ex Chris Lopez By Dory Jackson February 20, 2020 Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram 10 6 / 10 Keeping It Private That said, he will not appear on Teen Mom 2. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News