Moms Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Fans Question Her Decision to Have Another Child With Ex Chris Lopez By Dory Jackson February 20, 2020 Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram 10 2 / 10 Not Together “There’s no coparenting right now,” she explained during the Teen Mom 2 reunion in December. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News