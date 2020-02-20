Moms Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Fans Question Her Decision to Have Another Child With Ex Chris Lopez By Dory Jackson February 20, 2020 Jon Lloyd Jr. 10 1 / 10 Status Update Before sharing the pregnancy news, Lowry opened up about where she stands with Lopez. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News