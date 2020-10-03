Real Talk Kailyn Lowry Defends Postpartum Body 2 Months After Son’s Birth: I’m ‘Proud’ By Riley Cardoza October 3, 2020 Hannah Rachael 4 4 / 4 Getting Personal Lowry’s tattoos were on display in this close-up shot. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News