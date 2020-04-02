Kailyn Lowry Will Absolutely Not Vaccinate Her Kids for Coronavirus

No Judgement Zone

“So, that’s my opinion, and I don’t judge Lindsie [Chrisley] if she chooses to vaccinate, or anyone else who chooses to vaccinate — that’s your prerogative,” the Pennsylvania native added. “You’re a parent, you know what’s best for your child, and I’m not here to judge.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.