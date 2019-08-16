Pregnancies Kane Brown, Pregnant Wife Katelyn Jae Announce Daughter-to-Be’s Name at Baby Shower Thrown by Jason, Brittany Aldean By Liz Abts 29 mins ago Courtesy Katelyn Brown/Instagram 12 13 / 12 Interior Decorating “That looks so pretty,” Jae gushed on her Instagram Story. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News