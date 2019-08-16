Pregnancies

Kane Brown, Pregnant Wife Katelyn Jae Announce Daughter-to-Be’s Name at Baby Shower Thrown by Jason, Brittany Aldean

By
Kane Brown and Pregnant Wife Katelyn Jae Announce Daughter-to-Be’s Name at Baby Shower Purple Pool
 Courtesy Katelyn Brown/Instagram
12
13 / 12

Purple Pool

The mom-to-be showed off the party scene.

Back to top