Fire Captain West

West made headlines when he opted to bring his kids to school in a fire truck as a special surprise in fall 2021. The moment was documented on a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

“I think sometimes people are kind of bashful to be super dads,” he told the cameras while holding Chicago. “Everybody wants to be, like, the cool dad and sometimes you just gotta, like, wear the fire hat, you know what I mean? Sometimes you’ve got to wear the Easter Bunny costume.”