Baby Boy Webster

Kylie gave birth to her and Scott’s second child, a baby boy, in February 2022. She captioned his Instagram reveal with a blue heart emoji.

Though his name was originally announced as Wolf Jacques Webster, his mom announced that his moniker changed in March 2022. “FYI Our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie shared via her Instagram Story six weeks after giving birth. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” She did not reveal his new name at the time.