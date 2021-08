Travis Scott

Kylie and the rapper went public with their relationship in April 2017. She gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy quiet.

Us confirmed in October 2019 that the twosome were taking a break from their romance. However, they kept everyone guessing about their status from then on.

Us reported in August 2021 that Kylie and Scott are expecting their second child together.