Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids

Tristan Thompson

Khloé first sparked dating rumors with the NBA player in August 2016. While she was pregnant with their first child, news broke that Thompson cheated on her with multiple women. However, after she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018, they chose to stay together. They ultimately split in February 2019 after he was caught “making out” with Kylie’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

As they continued to coparent, Us exclusively revealed in March 2020 that they were quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Us confirmed in August of that year that Khloé and the athlete were back together, but their reconciliation was short-lived, as they called it quits again by June 2021.

Thompson is also the father of son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.