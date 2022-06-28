Party Time! The Kardashian-Jenner Kids’ Most Extravagant Birthdays

Camp North

Kim and West’s eldest child had two parties in June 2022 to celebrate turning 9. Toward the end of the month, the birthday girl jetted off on her mom’s private plane with a group of friends to go to glamping at “Camp North.” During their getaway, the girls stayed in tents that had fake blood stains and stuffed animal deer heads as décor. North “wanted it to be really spooky … and taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars,” Kim revealed on The Tonight Show. They also did a ropes course, went tubing on the lake and got matching flannel pajamas to fit with the theme.