Family Time The Kardashian-Jenner Kids’ Most Extravagant Birthday Parties: Carnivals, Jungles and More By Riley Cardoza November 11, 2019 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West/Instagram (4) 13 14 / 13 Trolls Dream’s 3rd birthday party was modeled after the 2016 DreamWorks movie. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News