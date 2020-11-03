Kids

Kardashian and Jenner Kids Rocking Elaborate Halloween Costumes: Stormi, True and More

By
See True and More Kardashian-Jenner Kids in Halloween Costumes
 Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
20
1 / 20
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

True Thompson

“Royal Highness True” posed for October 2020 photos with her mom and dad.

Back to top