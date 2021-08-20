Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Baby Bump Album: Pregnancy Pics Over the Years

Kim Kardashian, 2015

In August 2021, the Selfish author reflected on the body-shaming she experienced while pregnant. “I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it. I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hated how I looked,” she told Kristen Bell and Monica Padman at the time. “I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and life was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me. … It killed my self-esteem. I would sit at home and cry all the time.”