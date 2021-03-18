Kiss, Kiss

Kourtney will “never apologize for” kissing her kids on the lips, she told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in March 2020. She added, “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me. I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”