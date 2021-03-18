Real Talk

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Parenting Clapbacks Over the Years

By
Take That Trolls Khloe Kardashian Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Parenting Clapbacks Over the Years
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
8
8 / 8
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Take That, Trolls

Haters criticized True’s appearance after Khloé shared Instagram videos playing with the little one.

Back to top