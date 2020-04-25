Everything the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Said About Coparenting

Honesty Hour

That same month, Khloé told Jay Shetty that coparenting is “not easy” for her, explaining, “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

She added in the “On Purpose” podcast episode: “As long as it’s not hurting [me] in any way. If coparenting with Scott was hindering Kourtney’s growth or if [coparenting] hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first because you are, in fact, taking care of your children. But if it’s not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all relationships.”