Perfect Perspective

“Tristan and I are in a really good space,” Khloé told Andy Cohen in a July 2020 KUWTK clip. “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. And he’s her dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”