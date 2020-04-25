Real Talk Everything the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Said About Coparenting By Riley Cardoza April 25, 2020 Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 11 1 / 11 Tried-and-True “MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills,” Kourtney captioned an April 2017 selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News