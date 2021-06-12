Family Time Happiest Place on Earth! Karlie Kloss Brings 3-Month-Old Son Levi to Disney By Nicole Massabrook June 12, 2021 Courtesy of Karlie Kloss/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Dressed for Disney Levi dressed in Mickey Mouse pants for his first Disney World trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jana Kramer and ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Graham Bunn Are ‘Dancing the Line’ Between Friends and Dating Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News