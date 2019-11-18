Real Talk Kate Hudson Gets Real About Her Mothering Mistakes: I’ve ‘Cursed in Front of’ My Kids By Riley Cardoza November 18, 2019 Kate Hudson covers the December issue of Women’s Health All images must be credited to Beau Grealy for Women’s Health 9 10 / 9 Partners A source told Us exclusively in April that the composer is “extremely hands-on, so it’s been a dream.” Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Heidi Klum Has Been Using This Under-$20 Moisturizer for Years More News