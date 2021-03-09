Real Talk Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy Have Grown ‘Closer’ While Coparenting Son Bingham By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Beau Grealy 4 1 / 4 Real Talk In January 2021, Hudson joked with Willie Geist that she’s “got kids all over the place.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News