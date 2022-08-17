Ryder’s Milestone

In May 2022, the mother of three celebrated her eldest son, Ryder, as he graduated from high school. “Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like, ‘Hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable,” the actress reflected at the time. “And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind.”

Hudson added: “I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!”