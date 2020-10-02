Bonding With Her Boys

“My boys stole my heart from the first ultrasounds,” Hudson captioned a September 2020 Instagram selfie with her sons. “Ryder must have had his legs crossed, relaxing and was really not up for the whole ‘natural birth process.’ He would have stayed in my belly forever if he had a choice. Bing partied every night around 1-2 a.m.. Clearly playing drums and heartbeat always loud and proud. He also didn’t want to come out so it looks like my boys were homebodies from the get go. … They’re extraordinary.”