Forever Loves

In June 2020, Hudson posted an adorable photo of herself holding onto Rani as they bathed together. At the time, she also shared a statement about loving her children for who they are. “Love. I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns,” she wrote via Instagram. “I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality. I just love them endlessly.”