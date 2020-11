Laying Down the Law

Hudson told Health magazine in November 2020 that she is “lenient” when it comes to disciplining her kids as long as they “do their part,” explaining, “As far as I’m concerned, there’s what you’re entitled to, and then there [are] your privileges. The only things you’re entitled to are a roof over your head, food and my love. Everything else is a privilege, and I’ll take it away in a heartbeat if you’re not respecting our home’s moral compass.”