Quarantine Crew

Homeschooling her two eldest kids is an “adjustment,” Hudson told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2020. “I have one area for Bing because it’s more hands-on, and I have to sit with him. … Then Ryder does his work in his area, and we do check-ins because he’s doing lectures and there’s Zoom. It’s just a juggling act, but it’s good. I’m thankful for our health.”