DIY Family Portrait

On Monday, Aug. 19, the Duke and Duchess released two new photos with Prince George. The snaps were taken in early August not by a professional photographer but by Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, where the new family stayed for about three weeks after George’s birth. “William and Catherine wanted to release photos that are more natural and personable, something more intimate,” a Palace aide told Us. “The photographs give a great sense of family spirit.”