Teddy Bear Time!

What’s that, mum? The Duke and Duchess greeted a life-size teddy bear at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, while Prince George stared at the doll with an inquisitive expression. The little one, however, had a blast with his fellow tiny pals at the event, where he was seen grabbing toys, throwing down a block, and banging on a baby drum set. “It was a pleasure sharing our beautiful baby with the Duke and Duchess,” one parent at the event told reporters. “The whole thing was a wonderful highlight.”