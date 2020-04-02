Royals Prince George’s Photo Album: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Firstborn Son By Us Weekly Staff April 2, 2020 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty 114 32 / 114 Enraptured Prince George and his whole family watched as a balloon artist designed colorful creatures for the kids. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News