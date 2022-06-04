Fascinated

George got to meet one of his heroes, naturalist Sir David Attenborough, when the British broadcaster came to Kensington Palace in London in September 2020 for an outdoor screening of David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet. The Emmy award winner spent time with Prince William and Duchess Kate and their three kids and gave George a tooth from a prehistoric giant shark. Kate revealed that in April that her eldest child is a fan of the Life on Earth star and had been watching Attenborough’s documentaries including Blue Planet.