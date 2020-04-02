Making History

George posed with Queen Elizabeth and her heirs, Prince William and Prince Charles, in a rare photo released in January 2020. “To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George,” the royal family’s official Twitter account posted. “The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.” The foursome participated in the historic moment during the queen’s annual Christmas luncheon in December 2019.