Royals Prince George’s Photo Album: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Firstborn Son By Us Weekly Staff April 2, 2020 Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage 114 26 / 114 Sweet Thing A little snack before lunch! George enjoyed a candy cane leaving church on Christmas Day 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News