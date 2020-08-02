Royals Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Kids’ Birthday Portraits Over the Years By Riley Cardoza August 2, 2020 Michael Middleton/Shutterstock 17 17 / 17 Prince George’s Birth The proud parents posed for a picture with their baby boy in 2013. Photo Editor: Liz Abts Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News