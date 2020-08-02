Royals

Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Kids’ Birthday Portraits Over the Years

By
Princess Charlotte First Birthday Photos Duchess Kate and Prince William Kids Birthday Portraits Over the Years
 The Duchess Of Cambridge/Shutterstock (4)
17
13 / 17
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Princess Charlotte’s 1st Birthday

Kate and William’s daughter sweetly wore a blue outfit and matching bow for her 1st birthday.

Back to top