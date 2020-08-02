Royals

Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Kids’ Birthday Portraits Over the Years

By
Prince George Holding Princess Charlotte After She Was Born Duchess Kate and Prince William Kids Birthday Portraits Over the Years
 The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock (4)
17
15 / 17
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Princess Charlotte’s Birth

George cuddled up to his newborn sister in 2015.

Back to top